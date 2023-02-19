Delhi liquor scam: Recap of AAP govt excise policy case, why Manish Sisodia is linked with scam

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has once again been called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the Delhi liquor scam, which raised a lot of questions about the governance of the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

Manish Sisodia will be appearing at the CBI offices in relation to the questioning in the liquor scam and has alleged that all the Centre-backed agencies are using their “full power” to hound him.

Slamming the BJP-led central government and their agencies, the Delhi AAP leader tweeted, “CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me.”

Here is all you need to know about the Delhi liquor scam

The Aam Aadmi Party government had launched a liquor excise policy in Delhi, which stated that the government no longer had involvement in the sale of liquor, and the prices, discounts, and other offers on alcohol could be controlled by the private liquor shop.

The Delhi liquor excise policy allowed the home delivery of liquor and shops to stay open till 3 am, offering unlimited discounts. Soon, Delhi excise minister Manish Sisodia was accused of bending the rules to provide unfair advantages to liquor licensees in the capital.

While Sisodia has not been named as an accused in the Delhi liquor scam by the CBI, the chargesheet mentions businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek, who allegedly have links with the AAP government in Delhi, as per media reports.

When it came under investigation, the excise policy was revoked until further notice in Delhi, and the licenses of private liquor shops were put on hold. Now, only government vendors are allowed to sell alcohol in Delhi, leading to an acute shortage of liquor in the initial days.

The authorities also carried out raids on the properties and offices of Manish Sisodia, with the leader saying that they didn’t find anything incriminating. Sisodia will be questioned by the CBI in relation to the case today.

