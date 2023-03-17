Delhi liquor 'scam': Manish Sisodia's ED custody extended by 5 days

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan gives 'inside info' about Salman Khan's Tiger Ka Message, reacts to Tiger 3 teaser

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's hilarious act to tease Marnus Labuschagne goes viral - Watch

NH7 Weekender 2023: Popular British rapper M.I.A., musical group MEMBA to perform at 14th edition of music fest

Manipur govt declares entire state as 'disturbed area' amid violence; AFSPA extended for 6 months

Google turns 25: Know interesting facts about Rs 83.2 lakh crore tech company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's hilarious act to tease Marnus Labuschagne goes viral - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan gives 'inside info' about Salman Khan's Tiger Ka Message, reacts to Tiger 3 teaser

Most catches in ODI World Cup history

Top 5 Indian CEO's leading global corporate giants

Benefits of a plant-based diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan gives 'inside info' about Salman Khan's Tiger Ka Message, reacts to Tiger 3 teaser

NH7 Weekender 2023: Popular British rapper M.I.A., musical group MEMBA to perform at 14th edition of music fest

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pen thank you note to well-wishers for blessing them: 'Life's been a...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi liquor 'scam': Manish Sisodia's ED custody extended by 5 days

The central agency is also forensically analysing extensive data from Manish Sisodia's email and mobile device, among others.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ED custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, had been extended by five days by a court here on Friday.

Special judge M K Nagpal heard the case and prolonged Sisodia's detention till March 22. The ED requested an additional seven days to keep Sisodia in detention.

Outside and within the Rouse Avenue Court building, heavy security measures were implemented.

The Enforcement Directorate claimed in court that key evidence had surfaced while Sisodia was in detention and that he needed to testify against the other defendants. Among them were Rahul Singh, Dinesh Arora, and Amit Arora, all formerly of the Department of Excise.

The ED further said that the ex-Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had to face his former C Arvind. Arvind C. is not a suspect in this scenario.

The investigation agency informed the court that it is forensically analysing large amounts of data found on Sisodia's email, mobile phone, and other devices.

Sisodia's solicitor argued against the ED's motion by pointing out that the ED has been silent on a crucial issue: the criminal proceeds. Sisodia said that there was no need to keep him in jail for an additional week since he had only been in contact with four persons during his first week.

Also, READ: Maharashtra hospitals advised to be on alert amid rising H3N2, COVID outbreak, fresh guidelines issued

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehended Sisodia on March 9 when he was incarcerated in Tihar for his involvement in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation involving allegations of corruption in the creation and execution of the abandoned Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. On February 26, agents from the CBI detained Sisodia.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani to get no salary as Reliance board members, only to get paid for…

‘MP’s youth lucky they have not seen…’: PM Modi attacks Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pen thank you note to well-wishers for blessing them: 'Life's been a...'

Karan Johar reveals how a family member inspired Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's love story in RRKPK: 'It was a scandal...'

Babar Azam clarifies alleged dispute with Shaheen Afridi, says 'we love each other as much as...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE