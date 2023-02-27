Delhi liquor 'scam': Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking Manish Sisodia's remand

Delhi Liquor excise scam | Photo: Twitter/Manish Sisodia

Delhi court has reserved the CBI's plea of Manish Sisodia's remand on the Delhi liquor excise scam. Manish Sisodia is the top accused in the FIR. Investigation revealed that Mr Sisodia removed the opinion of the legal expert from draft notice, says CBI.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the making and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. He was questioned for eight hours and his answers were found unsatisfactory, said officials.

Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning, they said. The officials of the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch grilled the minister on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)