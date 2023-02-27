Search icon
Delhi liquor 'scam': Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking Manish Sisodia's remand

CBI's plea on Manish Sisodia's remand regarding the ongoing Delhi liquor excise scam has been reserved by Delhi court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Delhi Liquor excise scam | Photo: Twitter/Manish Sisodia

Delhi court has reserved the CBI's plea of Manish Sisodia's remand on the Delhi liquor excise scam. Manish Sisodia is the top accused in the FIR. Investigation revealed that Mr Sisodia removed the opinion of the legal expert from draft notice, says CBI.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the making and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. He was questioned for eight hours and his answers were found unsatisfactory, said officials. 

Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning, they said. The officials of the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch grilled the minister on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

Read: Delhi liquor scam: AAP sounds ‘emergency’ after Manish Sisodia arrest, claims 80 percent leaders arrested

 

(With inputs from PTI)

