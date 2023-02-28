Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Liquor policy 'scam': SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI, asks him to move HC

Liquor policy 'scam': Manish Sisodia is in CBI custody till March 4 in connection with the excise policy case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Liquor policy 'scam': SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI, asks him to move HC
Liquor policy 'scam': SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI, asks him to move HC (file photo)

Delhi liquor 'scam': The Supreme Court has refused to entertain Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea challenging arrest by CBI in the liquor policy case. The top court has asked Sisodia to avail alternative remedies. Now, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will go to Delhi High Court regarding the matter.

Presently, Sisodia is in CBI custody till March 4 in connection with the excise policy case. The central agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening after 8 hours of interrogation in the now-scrapped liquor policy 2021-22. 

"We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

The bench observed that just because the incident has happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, questioned the need of arresting the AAP leader saying policy decisions were taken at different rung and moreover, no money was recovered.

He also said that the Lieutenant Governor was also part of the policy decision in the excise policy. As the apex court observed that it would not entertain the plea at this stage, Singhvi withdrew it.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Karnataka govt employees set to go on strike from March 1, CM Bommai says this

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp rolling out new ‘Call Link’ feature for Windows users with latest beta update
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.