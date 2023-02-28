Liquor policy 'scam': SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI, asks him to move HC (file photo)

Delhi liquor 'scam': The Supreme Court has refused to entertain Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea challenging arrest by CBI in the liquor policy case. The top court has asked Sisodia to avail alternative remedies. Now, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will go to Delhi High Court regarding the matter.

Presently, Sisodia is in CBI custody till March 4 in connection with the excise policy case. The central agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening after 8 hours of interrogation in the now-scrapped liquor policy 2021-22.

"We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

The bench observed that just because the incident has happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, questioned the need of arresting the AAP leader saying policy decisions were taken at different rung and moreover, no money was recovered.

He also said that the Lieutenant Governor was also part of the policy decision in the excise policy. As the apex court observed that it would not entertain the plea at this stage, Singhvi withdrew it.

(With inputs from PTI)

