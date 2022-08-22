Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi Liquor Policy row: BJP gives ultimatum to ‘kattar beiman’ Arvind Kejriwal over corruption charges

BJP has given yet another ultimatum to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to break his silence over the corruption charges in the backdrop of excise policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Delhi Liquor Policy row: BJP gives ultimatum to ‘kattar beiman’ Arvind Kejriwal over corruption charges
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

The BJP on Monday fired a fresh salvo at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, alleging that there were several discrepancies between what was recommended by the panel on excise policy and what was implemented by the AAP government.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Kejriwal's silence on corruption charges proves that he is "hardcore dishonest'. An immediate reaction on the issue was not available from the AAP or the Delhi government.

He said the "arrogance" of Arvind Kejriwal will be shattered by the people of Delhi whose questions he is not answering.

"Earlier, we had given 24 hours to him to respond to the charges. If he's a 'kattar emandar' (hardcore honest man) why is he not answering the questions being raised. Only one tweet has come up which is meaningless. We again give 24 hours to Kejriwal to answer questions on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy," he said.

Referring to the Delhi excise policy, he said the AAP leader was "breaking records in corruption" ('bhrashtachar ka kirtiman').

He also alleged that there are many discrepancies in what was recommended by the panel on Delhi excise policy and what the AAP govt implemented.

A lottery system was to be adopted for awarding contract in retail vending. The city was divided into 32 zones, Bhatia said and showed documents of both the policy as well as the recommendations of the panel.

The lottery system wasn't followed by the Kejriwal government and zones were awarded to 'some' industrialists which is worrisome, he alleged.

"And, the silence of Kejriwal on corruption charges in excise policy proves that he is hardcore dishonest ('kattar beiman')," Bhatia alleged. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who was also present asked why Kejriwal was not answering the questions being raised on the excise policy.

READ | Breather for Shahnawaz Hussain as Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order on lodging FIR against BJP leader in rape case

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.