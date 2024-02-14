Delhi liquor policy case: ED issues 6th summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

The central agency has asked him to appear on February 19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. The central agency has asked him to appear on February 19. This is the 6th summons in this case by the ED to AAP convener.

A Delhi court last week had asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying ED summons in this case. The court also noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply. He was earlier called on dates like February 2, January 18 and January 3 this year and December 21 and November 2 in 2023. The CM has always called these notices "illegal".

