Delhi liquor policy case: CBI issue fresh summons to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia - File Photo

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, has been summoned to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday for interrogation related to the probe into the city's rescinded liquor policy. Yesterday, Mr. Sisodia was supposed to be questioned, but he asked for additional time so that he could finish preparing the Delhi budget, which is due in March.

Mr. Sisodia is in charge of the Finance Ministry for the Arvind Kejriwal government. The organisation had agreed to his request and said that it will issue a new date announcement.

According to Mr. Sisodia, the BJP is trying to exact revenge for losing its bid to gain control of the Municipal race in Delhi by having nominated members of the municipal body vote in favour of the party's candidates.

After a month of back-and-forth between the governing Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that aldermen chosen by the Lieutenant Governor cannot participate in the election to pick a mayor.

Despite not being mentioned in the chargesheet, Mr. Sisodia, chief of the excise department, had his residence searched by the agency last year and was questioned for seven hours.

Mr Sisodia said after the search that the CBI had found nothing, and the CBI never disputed his claim.

The CBI claims that liquor companies were paid to influence the 2021 liquor policy. Abhishek Bonipally, a businessman headquartered in Hyderabad, was one of the intermediaries who stood to gain 6% of the policy's total profits before passing them on to public employees.

The kickbacks were allegedly laundered, therefore the Enforcement Directorate also began looking into the matter. AAP was accused of receiving at least 100 crore from the "South Group," a liquor lobby, to fund their election campaign in Goa.

Also, READ: Big blow to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as Upendra Kushwaha resigns from JD(U)

A former accountant for K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, another outspoken opponent of the BJP, was also detained and questioned.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has disputed all the claims and said it was a diversionary effort by the BJP to derail its campaign for the Gujarat elections. In the December elections, the BJP won with ease. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was officially recognised as a national party after it won five seats in the BJP-controlled state and received 13% of the vote.