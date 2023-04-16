Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI today, key highlights

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, today in relation to the liquor policy case. Manish Sisodia, his former deputy, was detained last month for suspected wrongdoing in the same case. Here are some key highlights regarding the Delhi liquor policy case:

1. At 11 a.m., Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear at the CBI headquarters near Lodhi Road in the heart of Delhi. He will go to the CBI office with his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.

2. To support Arvind Kejriwal, who is being questioned for the first time in recent times as a serving Chief Minister, AAP MPs and a few Delhi ministers will also be present at CBI headquarters.

3. The CBI headquarters are surrounded by strict security measures put in place by the Delhi Police. AAP employees are anticipated to demonstrate in huge numbers.

4. Delhi CM, Kejriwal, has been called as a witness in the Delhi liquor policy lawsuit; he is not a defendant. The Delhi administration is accused of corruption by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for creating a policy that favoured the alcohol lobby.

5. According to PTI, the CBI is likely to examine Kejriwal on the claims made by other suspects regarding the formulation of the policy and specifics of a "south lobby."

READ | Who were the shooters posing as journalists, killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf?

6. According to the CBI, it is working on the alleged involvement of the "south lobby" of politicians and businessmen in swaying the liquor policy in their favour through the use of middlemen, dealers, and officials. The ED has already investigated K Kavitha, the leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, about the matter.

7. As plans for a unified opposition solidify, Kejriwal's AAP, as well as other parties, have charged the centre of abusing law enforcement agencies to take out and harass them, potentially arrest Mr. Kejriwal before of the national election next year.

8. After receiving the summons, Kejriwal claimed the CBI was powerless because it had to carry out BJP orders.

9. The BJP has denied claims that it has used improper means to target opposition figures. BJP leaders have stated that since the probe is about accountability rather than politics, Mr. Kejriwal shouldn't draw attention away from it.

10. Takinh to Twitter, Union Minister Anurag Thakur wrote, "Corrupt face of AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal is exposed. He should tell CBI how much money he and his colleagues minted out of liquor scam. Irony, Kejriwal heading cabinet in corrupt ministers is calling himself only honest man in India. Perfect example of ulta chor kotwal ko dante."

(With inputs from PTI)