Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI today, key highlights

Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear at the CBI headquarters near Lodhi Road in Delhi with his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI today, key highlights
Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, today in relation to the liquor policy case. Manish Sisodia, his former deputy, was detained last month for suspected wrongdoing in the same case. Here are some key highlights regarding the Delhi liquor policy case:

1. At 11 a.m., Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear at the CBI headquarters near Lodhi Road in the heart of Delhi. He will go to the CBI office with his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.

2. To support Arvind Kejriwal, who is being questioned for the first time in recent times as a serving Chief Minister, AAP MPs and a few Delhi ministers will also be present at CBI headquarters.

3. The CBI headquarters are surrounded by strict security measures put in place by the Delhi Police. AAP employees are anticipated to demonstrate in huge numbers.

4. Delhi CM, Kejriwal, has been called as a witness in the Delhi liquor policy lawsuit; he is not a defendant. The Delhi administration is accused of corruption by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for creating a policy that favoured the alcohol lobby.

5. According to PTI, the CBI is likely to examine Kejriwal on the claims made by other suspects regarding the formulation of the policy and specifics of a "south lobby."

READ | Who were the shooters posing as journalists, killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf?

6. According to the CBI, it is working on the alleged involvement of the "south lobby" of politicians and businessmen in swaying the liquor policy in their favour through the use of middlemen, dealers, and officials. The ED has already investigated K Kavitha, the leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, about the matter.

7. As plans for a unified opposition solidify, Kejriwal's AAP, as well as other parties, have charged the centre of abusing law enforcement agencies to take out and harass them, potentially arrest Mr. Kejriwal before of the national election next year.

8. After receiving the summons, Kejriwal claimed the CBI was powerless because it had to carry out BJP orders. 

9. The BJP has denied claims that it has used improper means to target opposition figures. BJP leaders have stated that since the probe is about accountability rather than politics, Mr. Kejriwal shouldn't draw attention away from it.

10. Takinh to Twitter, Union Minister Anurag Thakur wrote, "Corrupt face of AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal is exposed. He should tell CBI how much money he and his colleagues minted out of liquor scam. Irony, Kejriwal heading cabinet in corrupt ministers is calling himself only honest man in India. Perfect example of ulta chor kotwal ko dante."

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Who was Raju Pal, whose 2005 murder led to Umesh Pal's killing? Know all about the case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.