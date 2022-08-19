Delhi liquor policy row: After CBI raids, ED on Manish Sisodia’s tail? Money laundering probe likely

AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted a series of raids against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, while the state government is defending its stance of being clean of any foul play.

In the midst of CBI cracking down on one of the senior-most AAP leaders, it is being speculated that another central agency will begin its probe in the excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will most likely launch a money laundering probe in the Delhi liquor policy row, as per officials.

According to official sources, the ED is planning to launch a money laundering investigation over the framing and execution of the AAP government's excise policy soon after the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the matter.

The federal agency is understood to be examining details of the CBI case, the involvement of various government officials and private individuals, and the possible trail of illegal money generated in the process before it files a formal case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The controversial excise policy of the Delhi government was recently scrapped soon after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena raised a number of concerns regarding it, alleging foul play. After pressure from the LG and criticism from opposition leaders, the AAP government decided to roll back the policy.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the CBI raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia, 50, that of IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, was implemented on November 17 last year and retail licences were issued under it to private bidders for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones.

(With PTI inputs)

