Delhi likely to lift weekend curfew, Covid-19 curbs soon? DDMA to decide tomorrow

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is declining over the past week, and it is likely that the peak of the pandemic has now been passed in the national capital. Amid this, the residents are hoping that the strict curbs in the city will be eased by the authorities soon.

According to media reports, it is likely that the weekend curfew and night curfew timings in Delhi get relaxed by the end of this month due to the decrease in Covid-19 cases. The final decision regarding this is expected to be announced tomorrow.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be holding a Covid-19 review meeting tomorrow, January 27, where issues such as the daily cases in the city and the existing curbs will be discussed. It is likely that after this meeting, the Delhi government might relax some of the curbs.

It is expected that the DDMA might allow the reopening of restaurants and shops inside the malls and in markets on an odd-even basis. It is also likely that the cinema halls and restaurants in Delhi will be allowed to function at a 50 percent capacity from next week.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also talked about lifting the Covid-19 curbs in Delhi, after traders and business owners have been urging the government to do so. He said that the government is hoping to lift some of the curbs soon as the positivity rate in Delhi is constantly falling.

Kejriwal had said, “We don’t want livelihood of people to be affected, Covid restrictions to be eased as soon as possible.” The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had rejected the proposal to lift the restrictions in Delhi earlier this week, but it is likely that the Covid-19 curbs will be eased from next week.

CM Kejriwal had further said, “Soon we will try to do away with the restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy, will make all efforts in that direction. When Covid cases rise, we are forced to impose restrictions, shut down markets, and impose the odd-even rule. We understand that people face difficulties, but trust us, we only bring in restrictions that are needed.”