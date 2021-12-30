Delhi likely to impose Level-2 restrictions amid Omicron scare? Here's what will remain closed

With COVID-19 restrictions already in place, Delhi still managed to record 923 fresh cases on Wednesday taking the positivity rate to over 1 per cent as per the data provided by the Health Ministry. Now, according to Delhi's action plan, the next step would be entering a more restricted phase of lockdown in areas where the positivity rate remains above 1 per cent for more than two days or 3,500 new cases in a week.

Delhi has four levels of restrictions in place according to cases recorded per week. Currently, the national capital is under the Yellow alert (Level -1 ) that imposes night curfew and places restrictions on bars, restaurants, public transport, etc.

Delhi may enter the next level of lockdown - Amber (Level -2) if the city continues to record positivity cases above 1 per cent for more than a single day.

Here are some Level- 2 restrictions that might be imposed in Delhi:

- Standalone shops of non-essential goods and services and malls will be open between 10 am to 6 pm on an odd-even basis.

- All educational institutes, sports complexes, cinema halls, spas, banquet and marriage halls will remain shut.

- All restaurants and bars will also be shut. Only home delivery or takeaway will be allowed.

- Private offices will be ordered to work at 50 per cent capacity between 9 am - 5 pm.

- Delhi Metro to run at 33 per cent capacity.

- Cabs and auto-rickshaws will not be allowed to carry more than two passengers at once.

- Public buses to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

- Funeral and Marriage gatherings - Only 20 people will be allowed. However, Marriages can take place at home or the court.

Notably, if Delhi starts recording more than a 2 per cent positivity rate then the Orange alert will be implemented. It can also be implemented if the city records 9,000 cases over a week or the requirement of oxygen beds crosses 1,000 in a week.