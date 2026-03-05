FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to replace Kavinder Gupta as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

Kavinder Gupta was the third Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. He had succeeded Brigadier BD Mishra, who had assumed the role in February 2024. Brigadier Mishra had been appointed after RK Mathur, who served as Ladakh's first LG.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta on Thursday tendered his resignation, after serving less than a year in office. He had been appointed the union territory's LG in July last year. Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of national capital Delhi, has been picked as Gupta's replacement. Kavinder Gupta has now been appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Earlier in the day, CV Bose had resigned as West Bengal Governor and, with former Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi being appointed his successor.

Kavinder Gupta was the third Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. He had succeeded Brigadier BD Mishra, who had assumed the role in February 2024. Brigadier BD Mishra had been appointed after RK Mathur, who served as Ladakh's first-ever LG after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories in 2019. When he was sworn in, Kavinder Gupta had said he would work "unitedly for the development of Ladakh."

