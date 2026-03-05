Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to replace Kavinder Gupta as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: India hold nerve in 7-run thriller; Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya power India to Ahmedabad final
Who is ‘Smart’ in digital learning and working spaces?
Delhi Metro Expansion: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two new corridors on Pink, Magenta lines
'A gift to Ladakh Budh Vihar': CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for Foot Over Bridge
Why is Mamata Banerjee upset over appointment of RN Ravi as next governor ahead of West Bengal Election 2026? Know about his controversial past
Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma share heartwarming hug at Wankhede during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final
Indian Navy clarifies responding to distress call from Iranian IRIS Dena warship, deployed aircraft
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s massive record with Wankhede masterclass 10 years later
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani impress paparazzi with sweet gesture at Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s wedding, Watch
Why did CV Ananda Bose resign as Bengal Governor? BJP leader says 'spent enough time at office'
INDIA
Kavinder Gupta was the third Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. He had succeeded Brigadier BD Mishra, who had assumed the role in February 2024. Brigadier Mishra had been appointed after RK Mathur, who served as Ladakh's first LG.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta on Thursday tendered his resignation, after serving less than a year in office. He had been appointed the union territory's LG in July last year. Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of national capital Delhi, has been picked as Gupta's replacement. Kavinder Gupta has now been appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Earlier in the day, CV Bose had resigned as West Bengal Governor and, with former Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi being appointed his successor.
Kavinder Gupta was the third Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. He had succeeded Brigadier BD Mishra, who had assumed the role in February 2024. Brigadier BD Mishra had been appointed after RK Mathur, who served as Ladakh's first-ever LG after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories in 2019. When he was sworn in, Kavinder Gupta had said he would work "unitedly for the development of Ladakh."