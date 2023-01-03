Delhi LG takes steps to revive Sahibi river and clean Nazafgarh drain | Photo: ANI

An initiative is underway to revive the Sahibi, also known as the Sabi River, which is decades old. This river used to travel from the Aravalli hill through Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi. As waste water from large Delhi drains began to enter it, the river's flow gradually decreased.

These days, it has become the Najafgarh drain. Delhi's LG VK Saxena visited the Bharat Nagar neighbourhood with the hope of revitalising this river. He assured locals that soon the water coming from 122 dirty drains would stop, the drain would be thoroughly cleaned, and people would once again be able to see the Sahibi river.

The steps that needed to be taken after the authorities notified the LG about the waste water falling in the Najafgarh drain. The drain will be transformed into a river as soon as possible, the Lieutenant Governor declared. According to Zee Media Bureau, LG said, "It is our endeavour to clean it in a time-bound manner and what used to be a dream that it should be known as Sahibi River should be fulfilled."

Along with that, he added that the river shouldn't be referred to as a drain. He stated that the Timarpur to Mall Road Bridge segment of the Najafgarh drain had been thoroughly cleaned. By January 15, the area between the Mall Road Bridge and Bharat Nagar will have been cleaned, and testing of the passenger and cargo boats will then begin.

Along with this, work will begin to stop the water from another 18 drains after the water from 32 drains is stopped from entering the Najafgarh drain. Between Bharat Nagar and Basai Darapur is where this drain is located.

This innovative project is being continuously monitored, reviewed, and visited by LG in order to make it a reality. He called Manohar Lal, the chief minister of Haryana, last week to ask for his help in stopping the state's waste from flowing into the Najafgarh drain from numerous sources.

