Delhi LG rejects Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit proposal, know reason why

LG advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors.

Delhi LG VK Saxena has rejected the AAP government's proposal for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1.

READ | No clean milk for Delhi residents? High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking sanitary dairy

The LG advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said on Thursday.

Sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA and NDMC apart from the city government.

The LG said the Delhi government does not have exclusive domain over the issues and it will be 'inappropriate' for a chief minister to attend it.

The LG has also noted that a chief minister attending such a conference will set a bad precedent.