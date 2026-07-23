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Delhi LG extends Police Commissioner's NSA powers amid CJP protest: What is preventive detention and what it allows?

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has extended the Delhi Police Commissioner's powers to order preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, for another three months from July 19, 2026, to October 18, 2026. This has come at a time when CJP protest in ongoing.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

Delhi LG extends Police Commissioner's NSA powers amid CJP protest: What is preventive detention and what it allows?
Delhi LG has empowered Police Commissioner under NSA to extend their detention power (ANI)
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has extended the Delhi Police Commissioner's  powers to order preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, for another three months from July 19, 2026, to October 18, 2026.

The move is part of a routine quarterly practice. It has come amid weeks of protests and few incidents of violence at Jantar Mantar and Parliament in Central Delhi sparking security concerns. The Delhi Police has clarified, "A routine quarterly renewal of powers under the National Security Act (NSA) has been falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests. The renewal predates the protests and is part of the standard administrative process. Citizens are advised to rely only on official information and avoid sharing misinformation."

What is NSA? How it empowers Police Commissioner?

Under the said act, authorities wield the power to order preventive detention of individuals if they believe their activities pose a threat to national security, public order, or essential services. Under the NSA, authorities can order detention without formal charges for a specified period, subject to legal safeguards and review mechanisms.

The Delhi Police Commissioner exercises the power under Section 3 (2) of the NSA, which lets them order detention in cases where a person's behavior is harmful to the security of the State or the maintenance of public order. The detention can be extended from 12 days up to a year, depending on the details of the case. The NSA is made to prevent potential threats to public safety even before they occur, as against punishing individuals after the action. The Delhi Police Commissioner can exercise these powers under Section 3 (3) read with Section 2 (e) of the NSA, as authorized by the Delhi LG.

NSA is different from the processes of the normal criminal cases. Under the law, there is no need to file immediate charges. On the other hand, the law is designed to stop people before they can make any move that officials believe would turn into a major law and order issues. The Central Government or a State Government can empower a District Magistrate or Commissioner of Police with these powers if necessary. In Delhi, the LG periodically authorises the Police Commissioner to exercise these powers. 

The extension of Delhi Police Commissioner's powers has come at a time when the government has deployed a massive police force along with other security personnel in and around Jantar Mantar and Parliament to prevent major mishaps amid CJP protest over alleged irregularities in key examinations and demands for accountability from the government.

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