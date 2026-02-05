FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi launches new 'CAPS' programme for early cancer detection, prevention and care

nder the CAPS initiative, the government is adopting a community-based approach to make cancer screening accessible, affordable and routine, particularly for women.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Delhi launches new 'CAPS' programme for early cancer detection, prevention and care
On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated the CAPS - Cancer Awareness, Prevention & Screening Programme, an initiative of the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), aimed at strengthening early detection, prevention and accessible cancer care services across the national capital.

Senior officials from the Health Department, doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare staff were present during the programme. Addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted that timely screening and awareness are critical in controlling the growing burden of cancer. He noted that Delhi reports more patients because its advanced healthcare facilities attract people from neighbouring states, while delayed testing further increases risk.

Under the CAPS initiative, the government is adopting a community-based approach to make cancer screening accessible, affordable and routine, particularly for women. Specially equipped Mobile Cancer Screening Vans, featuring mammography and HPV DNA testing, will be deployed at pre-announced, prominent locations and remote areas, enabling citizens to undergo screening without disrupting their daily schedules. A self-testing kit was also unveiled during the programme to enable convenient, private screening.

The kit enables women to collect a vaginal swab sample and place it in labelled vials for HPV DNA testing through RT-PCR. Test reports will be shared within a week, followed by a medical consultation and, where required, a recommendation for treatment. Mammography results will also be analysed and communicated promptly, with necessary follow-up care ensured for patients requiring intervention.In addition, the programme will promote cancer education, early detection practices, anti-tobacco awareness, and cervical cancer vaccination to reduce future risks.

"Cancer prevention is a key vision of our Prime Minister, and our Chief Minister is also treating this issue with utmost seriousness. Our immediate focus is on awareness, because many patients come for tests very late, making treatment more difficult. Alongside awareness, we are strengthening screening to detect cancer early and treat it effectively. We are also working to introduce cervical cancer vaccination and deploy mobile cancer vans to bring testing facilities closer to people. Our goal is to prevent the disease wherever possible and ensure timely care for every patient," said Health and Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Reaffirming its commitment to public health, the Delhi Government continues to implement targeted measures to strengthen cancer care delivery and provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services to all residents of the Capital.

((Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
