Delhi: Launch of India's first 71.15 KM long Ring Metro will promote easy commuting; check routes, features

The first Ring Metro line in the country is set to be completed in 2024, providing an easier journey for passengers. This line, which will also be the country's longest single corridor at 71.15 km, will connect East, North, South, and West Delhi through the existing Pink Line (Majlis Park to Gokalpuri). The completion of the 12.55 km Majlis Park to Maujpur corridor in Metro Phase-IV will result in the Pink Line becoming a Ring Metro.

However, work on a section of the Ring Metro is running behind schedule. The Majlis Park to Maujpur section was originally slated to be completed in September 2023 but will now be completed in 2024, roughly 15 months behind schedule. This section will include eight new stations and a 1.4 km flyover with a metro pillar between two metro stations from Bhajanpura to Yamuna Vihar.

Presently, the Ring Corridor already spans over 58 km with 36 metro stations. With the completion of the 12.56 km Majlis Park to Maujpur section, the Ring Corridor will be 71.15 km long and will have 46 metro stations. The Ring Metro will provide easy access to not only Delhi but also the cities of NCR like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Bahadurgarh. With 11 interchange metro stations, it will also provide easy access to any railway station or airport in Delhi.

Three 65.10 km long corridors being constructed in Metro Phase-IV from Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, and Aerocity to Tughlakabad will be completed with a delay of up to 30 months. This delay is due to the approval delay for the felling of trees, with a total of 2500 trees required to be cut for Metro Phase-IV. The delay has resulted in a 15 per cent increase in the cost of the three metro corridors, from the original budget of Rs 10,479.6 crore to Rs 12,048.5 crore.

