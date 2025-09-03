Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened

A passenger on IndiGo's Delhi-Kolkata flight on Monday was handed over to the security for "unruly behaviour" after he was found to be "misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers". Here know what had happened?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 03:04 PM IST

Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened
An unruly passenger on IndiGo's Delhi-Kolkata flight was handed over to security authorities on Monday after reportedly misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. According to the IndiGo airline, the passenger was under the influence of alcohol and refused to cooperate with the crew. 

IndiGo issues formal complaint against passenger

"We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1, 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," an IndiGo Spokesperson said in a statement.

It said IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew. 

Also read: Another Air India flight hits turbulence: Indore-bound flight returns to Delhi due to...

What happened?

Sources told ANI that the passenger first demanded that the cabin crew allow him to leave the aircraft so that he could smoke. They said when his request was denied, he began asking fellow passengers to chant 'Har Har Mahadev.' "Although the crew initially managed to calm him down, they later discovered he was carrying a soft drink bottle suspected of containing alcohol. Sources said he denied keeping alcohol in the bottle but "admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier".They said that while the crew was talking to him, he asked a crew member to raise a religious slogan.

Also read: SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar flight makes priority landing after facing mid-air emergency, here's what we know so far
 
Meanwhile, IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on Tuesday encountered a bird strike soon after take-off, said a spokesperson of the airline, adding that due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day."IndiGo flight 6E 812, operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on 02 September 2025, encountered a bird strike soon after take-off. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back, and the flight landed safely at the Nagpur airport," the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from ANI)

