Delhi Khel Mahakumbh: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Khelo Delhi' event at Chhatrasal Stadium; Shikhar Dhawan, paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar chosen as brand ambassador

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government inaugurated Khelo Delhi- Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium, aiming to provide a strong platform to young talent and promote a culture of sports in the Capital.The event is inspired by PM Modi's vision and aligns Khelo India Mission and Fit India Movement, and an effort to inspire young people to participate in nationald and international sporting competitions and establishing Delhi as a strong sports hub.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is far more than a competition; it is a celebration of the energy, aspirations, and immense potential of Delhi’s youth. “Delhi has never lacked talent. What was missing was the right platform. This initiative is a historic step that will give direction and opportunity to lakhs of young athletes in the years to come,” she said.

About the event

The mega sports festival will be held for a month, across 17 major stadiums and sports complexes in Delhi, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Bawana and Singhu), Prahladpur Sports Complex, Thyagaraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Najafgarh, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Pitampura, Kair, Pooth Kalan, Mundela, Bakhtawarpur, Mitraon, and the National Stadium, among others.

Competitions will be held in seven major disciplines: athletics, football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and squash.

Participants include students from schools and colleges, Delhi University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, sports academies, registered clubs, and open-category players.

More than 16,000 athletes have already registered, with the target set at 30,000 participants this year and an ambitious long-term goal of reaching one lakh grassroots athletes annually.

The official mascot of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, named “Ranveer,” was also unveiled on the occasion.

Olympic medalist and Khel Ratna awardee Ravi Dahiya, international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar have been appointed as brand ambassadors of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh.

In team events, gold medal winners will receive Rs 1,75,000, silver medal winners Rs 1,51,000, and bronze medal winners Rs 1,31,000. In individual events, gold, silver, and bronze medalists will be awarded Rs 11,000, Rs 9,000, and Rs 7,000, respectively.

Who all attended the event?

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries including cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and several distinguished personalities from the sporting fraternity were in the attendees. A grand march-past featuring over 1,000 participants, including CWSN athletes, school bands, Nashik dhol performers, and players representing Delhi’s universities and sports associations was the highlight. Several athletes were felicitated during the event. Singer Parmish Verma also performed at the event.

Delhi government's effort to create new opportunities for youth

CM Rekha Gupta highlighted that Delhi government is making efforts to create new opportunities for young people, and Rs 33 crore in long-pending prize money has been released disbursed to athletes. Government is developing world-class sports infrastructure in Delhi, along with world-clas facilities and appointment of trained coaches. New policies has been curated for the athletes:

Players who will win gold medals at the Olympics or Paralympics will receive Rs 7 crore,

Player who will win silver medal will recieve Rs 5 crore.

Player who will win bronze medal will recieve bronze medalists Rs 3 crore.

Athletes competing at national and international levels will be eligible for annual assistance of Rs 20 lakh. Students participating at state and national levels will receive financial support of Rs 5 lakh, along with life insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.