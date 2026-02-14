FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor give couple goals, give perfect mantra for healthy relationship: 'We don't plan...'

Bengaluru: Seven dead after 10th class student allegdly driving XUV car at 160 kmph rams into bike, later crashes into truck on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if iconic clash is washed out in Colombo? ICC rules explained

Main Hoon: New song from Battle of Galwan shows Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh's 'charming' chemistry, netizens say 'blockbuster loading'

Caught on Cam: Mumbai metro under-construction pillar crushes autorickshaw in Mulund; 1 dead, 3 injured

IND vs PAK head-to-head stats: Check results of last five T20I games between arch-rivals

O' Romeo box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer opens less than half of Kabir Singh, earns...

Delhi Khel Mahakumbh: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Khelo Delhi' event at Chhatrasal Stadium; Shikhar Dhawan, paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar chosen as brand ambassador

Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets

Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; blackmailing, private photos, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucial advantage

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucia

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor give couple goals, give perfect mantra for healthy relationship: 'We don't plan...'

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor give couple goals, give perfect mantra for healthy

Bengaluru: Seven dead after 10th class student allegdly driving XUV car at 160 kmph rams into bike, later crashes into truck on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway

Bengaluru: 7 dead after 10th class student driving car, crashes into bike, truck

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned

Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Khel Mahakumbh: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Khelo Delhi' event at Chhatrasal Stadium; Shikhar Dhawan, paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar chosen as brand ambassador

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government inaugurated Khelo Delhi- Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium, aiming to provide a strong platform to young talent and promote a culture of sports in the Capital.The event is inspired by PM Modi's vision and aligns Khelo India Mission and Fit India Movement, and an effort to inspire young people to participate in nationald and international sporting competitions and establishing Delhi as a strong sports hub. 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 01:42 PM IST

Delhi Khel Mahakumbh: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Khelo Delhi' event at Chhatrasal Stadium; Shikhar Dhawan, paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar chosen as brand ambassador
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government inaugurated Khelo Delhi- Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium, aiming to provide a strong platform to young talent and promote a culture of sports in the Capital.The event is inspired by PM Modi's vision and aligns Khelo India Mission and Fit India Movement, and an effort to inspire young people to participate in nationald and international sporting competitions and establishing Delhi as a strong sports hub. 

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is far more than a competition; it is a celebration of the energy, aspirations, and immense potential of Delhi’s youth. “Delhi has never lacked talent. What was missing was the right platform. This initiative is a historic step that will give direction and opportunity to lakhs of young athletes in the years to come,” she said.

HBGWft Vb YAASq T6

About the event

  • The mega sports festival will be held for a month, across 17 major stadiums and sports complexes in Delhi, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Bawana and Singhu), Prahladpur Sports Complex, Thyagaraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Najafgarh, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Pitampura, Kair, Pooth Kalan, Mundela, Bakhtawarpur, Mitraon, and the National Stadium, among others.
  • Competitions will be held in seven major disciplines: athletics, football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and squash.
  • Participants include students from schools and colleges, Delhi University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, sports academies, registered clubs, and open-category players.
  • More than 16,000 athletes have already registered, with the target set at 30,000 participants this year and an ambitious long-term goal of reaching one lakh grassroots athletes annually.
  • The official mascot of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, named “Ranveer,” was also unveiled on the occasion.
  • Olympic medalist and Khel Ratna awardee Ravi Dahiya, international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar have been appointed as brand ambassadors of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh.
  • In team events, gold medal winners will receive Rs 1,75,000, silver medal winners Rs 1,51,000, and bronze medal winners Rs 1,31,000. In individual events, gold, silver, and bronze medalists will be awarded Rs 11,000, Rs 9,000, and Rs 7,000, respectively.

Who all attended the event?

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries including cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and several distinguished personalities from the sporting fraternity were in the attendees. A grand march-past featuring over 1,000 participants, including CWSN athletes, school bands, Nashik dhol performers, and players representing Delhi’s universities and sports associations was the highlight. Several athletes were felicitated during the event. Singer Parmish Verma also performed at the event.

Delhi government's effort to create new opportunities for youth

CM Rekha Gupta highlighted that Delhi government is making efforts to create new opportunities for young people, and Rs 33 crore in long-pending prize money has been released disbursed to athletes. Government is developing world-class sports infrastructure in Delhi, along with world-clas facilities and appointment of trained coaches. New policies has been curated for the athletes:

  • Players who will win gold medals at the Olympics or Paralympics will receive Rs 7 crore,
  • Player who will win silver medal will recieve Rs 5 crore.
  • Player who will win bronze medal will recieve bronze medalists Rs 3 crore.

Athletes competing at national and international levels will be eligible for annual assistance of Rs 20 lakh. Students participating at state and national levels will receive financial support of Rs 5 lakh, along with life insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor give couple goals, give perfect mantra for healthy relationship: 'We don't plan...'
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor give couple goals, give perfect mantra for healthy
Bengaluru: Seven dead after 10th class student allegdly driving XUV car at 160 kmph rams into bike, later crashes into truck on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway
Bengaluru: 7 dead after 10th class student driving car, crashes into bike, truck
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if iconic clash is washed out in Colombo? ICC rules explained
T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if Ind vs Pak match is washed out in Colombo
Main Hoon: New song from Battle of Galwan shows Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh's 'charming' chemistry, netizens say 'blockbuster loading'
Main Hoon: New song from Battle of Galwan shows Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh's
Caught on Cam: Mumbai metro under-construction pillar crushes autorickshaw in Mulund; 1 dead, 3 injured
Caught on Cam: Mumbai metro under-construction pillar crushes autorickshaw
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement