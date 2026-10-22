Delhi-Katra Expressway: Pathankot–Dayalachak stretch nears completion, likely to open Dec, travel time be slashed by 25-30 mins, check details

The 40-km Pathankot-Dayalachak stretch of the 680-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will open by December, cutting travel time from 70 minutes to 25-30 minutes by bypassing Lakhanpur toll plaza.

The nearly 40-kilometre Pathankot–Dayalachak stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is expected to open by December, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said. The stretch will reduce travel time from 50-70 minutes to just 25-30 minutes by bypassing the Lakhanpur toll plaza.

Boost to connectivity

Dr Jitendra Singh indicated that the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will greatly enhance regional connectivity and facilitate travel. This 680-kilometre, access-controlled expressway aims to improve travel efficiency between Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

It will notably reduce travel time and enhance access to key religious and tourist sites, thereby benefiting commuters, pilgrims, businesses and freight transport while linking with national highways and regional networks. The expressway will include modern safety features, intelligent traffic management systems, and user-friendly highway amenities, serving as a significant catalyst for economic growth, tourism and regional development in North India.

Also read: Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shares son's major health update after firing attack | Watch

Key sections and cost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened important portions of the expressway in July 2026. It is anticipated that the finished corridor will cut the travel time from over 14 hours to almost six hours between Delhi and Katra. In addition to assisting pilgrims, it will increase industrial and logistical activity.

It is anticipated that the project will cost approximately Rs 38,905 crore. At a cost of over Rs 61,500 crore, the government has also announced plans to build a 630-kilometre corridor connecting Siliguri, Guwahati, and Shillong. When finished, it will shorten travel times and enhance Northeastern connectivity.