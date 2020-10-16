Delhi: Kashmiri woman alleges landlady called her 'terrorist', removed her furniture

A woman in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar has alleged that she was targeted by her landlady for being a 'Kashmiri', was called a 'terrorist', and in her absence had her furniture removed, the police said on Thursday. A case was registered on Thursday following her complaint, a day after the incident took place.

"She has further alleged that her landlady trespassed into her flat and took away their money and furniture and framed her in a false case. Also, she has stated that the man pushed her and the landlady attacked her in front of police personnel," the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said.

The woman, who belongs to Srinagar, alleged that her landlady had entered the house along with a man and called her and her friend 'terrorists' as they are from Kashmir.

The DCW has taken suo-moto cognizance on the issue. Calling it a very serious matter, the DCW said, "It has been reported that a Kashmiri girl shared her ordeal on social media platform `Twitter' wherein she narrated the incident that has occurred with her."

"In light of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission: 1. Copy of FIR registered in the matter; 2. Whether any accused has been arrested in the matter? If yes, please provide the details of the same. If not, please provide the reasons for non-arrest of the accused; 3. Copy of complaint received in the matter at earlier occasion(s), if any; and details of action taken thereon."

It has also asked, "4. Details of any police personnel present at the spot as alleged and action taken against them; 5. Steps taken by the Delhi Police to ensure the safety and security of the girl and her friends and 6. Detailed action taken report in the matter." The DCW has sought information by October 19.

"We received a PCR call regarding a theft in a woman's house. On reaching the spot, it was revealed that the house was rented to two sisters. Both are natives of Srinagar. The PCR call was made by their landlady," a senior police officer said. The officer said the tenant alleged that her landlady had broken the locks of house and removed furniture and also stolen clothes and Rs 20,000.

A written complaint has also been given by the landlady in this regard and it is also being examined, he said. "So my landlady enters my house along with a man, that I have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends?TERRORISTS' just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture," she alleged in her tweet. She claimed her landlady also abused them.

"Then she framed us for stealing the furniture, which she herself took from here in our absence. She is calling us names, abusing us and provoking us. The man literally pushed me and the landlady as well tried to attack me, all in front of DELHI POLICE," she alleged in her tweet. However, police, said they are probing about the man who was allegedly accompanying the landlady.

Responding to her tweet, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said "This is shocking & shameful. DCW team is in touch. We'll ensure action!"