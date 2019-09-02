Headlines

Delhi: Karnataka Cong leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED for 3rd time in alleged money laundering case

The 57-year-old leader had earlier appeared before the ED on August 30 and August 31.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 03:30 PM IST

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in connection with a money laundering case.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier appeared before the ED on August 30 and August 31.

Shivakumar has said that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.

This comes after the Karnataka High Court earlier dismissed his petition challenging the December 2018 summons issued to him.

Responding to this development, a Congress spokesperson had earlier called the investigation a "highhanded tactics and illegal processes."

The Congress spokesperson said it is a matter of public knowledge that Shivakumar has been fully cooperating with all agencies and has appeared as required, from time to time.

"We strongly condemn the highhanded tactics and illegal processes being deployed against Congress leader Shivakumar," the Congress leader added.

Cornering the BJP government over alleged harassment of opposition leaders, Congress spokesperson said, "The continuous and targeted harassment of opposition leaders by the government with the sole aim of diverting the attention of the people from its massive failures continues unabated."

