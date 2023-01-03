Delhi Kanjhawala death case: No injury on private parts of victim Anjali, autopsy rules out sexual assault

A woman in Delhi's Kanjhawala was dragged to death under a car (File photo)

The gruesome death case of the woman who was dragged under a car for several kilometers in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area has now taken a new turn after the autopsy of the victim woman was done by medical experts to determine if she was sexually assaulted on the night of January 1.

The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources said on Tuesday, as per PTI reports.

The postmortem of the victim, 20-year-old girl Anjali, was conducted by the medical board of the Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday. The autopsy indicated that there were no signs of sexual assault on the victim, as per the medical experts.

Earlier, the victim’s mother and several other family members had alleged that there are chances that Anjali was sexually assaulted before her death, as her body was found without clothes. CCTV footage also showed that her body was without clothes and both her legs were reportedly broken.

Ruling out the sexual assault as per the preliminary postmortem reports, the medical experts said, “There were no injury marks on the victim's private parts.” The accused, in their statements to the police, also claimed that they had not sexually assaulted the woman and the incident was a car accident.

Earlier, the police had also said that they found no evidence of sexual assault as per the preliminary investigations. Further, the swab samples and the shreds of the victim’s jeans have been preserved for further tests as per the investigations.

The victim, was on her scooty after midnight on January 1 when a Maruti Baleno hit her and she got trapped under the car. The car dragged her body for 10-12 km, for around 40 minutes before she died due to her injuries.

Massive protests were carried out in Delhi against the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, as people demanded his resignation after the gruesome incident that led to the woman’s death.

(With PTI inputs)

