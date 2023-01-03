Delhi Kanjhawala death case: Here’s what autopsy report says, 6 points

Image: ANI

A young girl lost her life due to reckless driving by some youths on the night of December 31 in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area. Amid the uproar, the autopsy report in the case has come out. All five accused were sent to three days in police custody on Monday.

Here’s what has been said in the report:

1. Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to the death of the 20-year-old woman who was hit and dragged by a car.

2. The preliminary autopsy report also indicates "no injury suggestive of sexual assault," police said.

3. As per PTI sources the doctors who conducted the autopsy have opined that there were no injury marks on the victim’s private parts.

4. The autopsy was conducted under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College premises.

5. The final report will be given after the receipt of chemical analysis and biological samples' reports.

6. "Injury to the head, spine and long bone can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature," the doctors opined.

(With inputs from PTI)

