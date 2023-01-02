Delhi Kanjhawala case: Political row erupts after AAP links BJP with woman’s death, accuses LG of cover-up

Five people have been arrested in the Delhi Sultanpur death case (File photo)

The news of a 20-year-old woman being killed in Delhi after being dragged by a car for over 6 kilometers sparked massive outrage across the national capital due to the gruesome nature of the crime. Not only this, but it has also sparked a major political row in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is the ruling party in Delhi, has started playing the blame game in the Delhi Kanjhawala-Sultanpur case, where a woman was dragged from a Maruti Baleno car in the national capital in the wee hours of January 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed it as a rarest of the rare crime and has demanded capital punishment for all the five accused, who were believed to be intoxicated at the time. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also said that he was shocked by the incident and that his head is hung in shame.

Now, AAP has come forward with an explosive claim, saying that one of the five people accused in the death of the 20-year-old woman is linked to the Bhartiya Janta Party. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Delhi LG VK Saxena was involved in the cover-up of the incident.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “An accused behind bars in Sultanpuri police station is a BJP leader named Manoj Mittal. There is a cover-up in the entire incident because the L-G is aware of the involvement of a BJP leader. I challenge Vinay Saxena to publicise the call details of the accused.”

He further demanded that the Delhi LG step down from his post, and demanded the strictest of charges be slapped on the accused. Bhardwaj said that a case of death due to negligence has been filed against the accused, under which the accused can easily get bail despite the gruesome crime.

AAP and its supporters have also staged a massive protest against Delhi LG VK Saxena, demanding his resignation and the call for immensely strict action and capital punishment against the accused in the case.

