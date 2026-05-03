Delhi judge dies by suicide, found inside locked bathroom at his residence; Family alleges mental harassment by wife; IAS sister-in-law

In a tragic incident, a Delhi judge was found dead at his residence in Delhi. The deceased was identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, who was found inside the locked bathroom. As per preliminary reports, he died by suicide by hanging using a cloth.

In a tragic incident, a Delhi judge was found dead at his residence in Delhi. The deceased was identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, who was found inside the locked bathroom. As per preliminary reports, he died by suicide by hanging using a cloth. The police received a PCR call at Safdarjung Enclave police station at around 1.45 pm made by brother in law of the deceased. As police reached, Sharma was found inside the bathroom and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared death.

The family has alleged that Aman Kumar Sharma was facing issues with his wife for past two months as his sister-in-law, who is an IAS officer was intervening in their life. Night before he committed suicide, Aman Kumar Sharma has allegedly called his father around 10 pm, and told him that he was very troubled and it has become difficult for him to live.

Who was Aman Kumar Sharma?

Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, served as a Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in North-East Delhi at Karkardooma Court. His residence was in Green Park in South Delhi. He has joined the Delhi Judicial Service on June 19, 2021, after completing his law degree from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in 2018.

What does the family alleges?

The family has made severe allegations on the wife of Aman Kumar Sharma, of mentally harassing him at home. His wife Swati is also a judicial officer, while her sister Nidhi Malik is an IAS officer posted in Jammu.

One of the relative of Aman, made allegations that Aman's wife had full control over him and the house. Deceased father also alleged that the phone numbers of the family of Nidhi Malik are also blocked. Aman's father also claimed that when he has last conversation with Aman, he was heard crying and loud noises of arguing were heard on the phone. Aman’s father said that his daughter-in-law told Aman that if you don't leave from here, she would call the police.

Father-in-law of Judge Aman Kumar Sharma's sister told reporters, " I spoke to my son on the call who told me that they are taking Aman to Safdarjung Hospital. By the time I reached the hospital, the doctor had already declared him dead... As per the statement given by his father to the Police, around 10 pm last night, Aman had called him saying that he was distressed and it had become difficult for him to continue living. His father departed from Alwar right then and reached here around 12 in the night. Upon arriving, he learned that Aman had been having conflicts with his wife. He told his father that he had been harassed for the last two months. His wife (Swati) is a judicial officer, and her sister is an IAS officer (Nidhi Malik) currently posted in Jammu. According to Aman, Nidhi Malik had been interfering in his life, and she was controlling his household."