Delhi: JNU student allegedly raped by cab driver, FIR registered

A 21-year-old JNU student has alleged that she was raped by a cab driver on Friday night (August 2) when she was returning after attending a birthday party in Delhi.

According to the victim, she boarded the cab at around 8 pm from Delhi's Mandir Marg near the Panchkuian Road.

The JNU student in her complaint has said that she was being harassed by the driver following which she slapped him and got out of the car. However, after she got out, the cab driver followed her and forcefully pushed her back in the car near a bus stop.

The victim has said that the cab driver was drunk who pushed her inside the cab and raped her. In her defence, the victim said that she kicked the alleged rapist, hit him with a bottle and somehow escaped from the place.

An FIR in the case was registered on Sunday against a cab driver in a rape case. According to police, the victim did not have a cellphone and her cab was booked by another person.

Further, the victim in her narrative has said that she found a police station which had four male and two female officers. One of the cops asked her whether she needed to be dropped. The victim said that she was not comfortable with men and requested if a woman officer could drop her.

According to the victim, the woman officer denied to drop her as their duty is only from 8 am to 8 pm.

The victim has also said that she would seek to go legal against the cab driver and police officers.

According to reports, the victim reached JNU university in the morning and reported the matter to the University's medical department following which she was taken to Safdurjung hospital.

The hospital then called up Mandir Marg police station and informed about an alleged case of sexual assault, following which a case was registered.

However, investigating the matter, the police has said that there are inconsistencies in victim's version, therefore, they would only be in a position to make any statement after thorough investigation.