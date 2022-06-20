Delhi: JNU professor abducted, assaulted following road rage incident

JNU

An assistant professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has filed an FIR alleging that he was abducted and assaulted by a group of people following a road rage incident. Sharad Baviskar, assistant professor at JNU lodged an FIR in Naraina police station.

In his complaint, Baviskar said he was driving towards campus on Friday night when he got into an argument with some people on the road over driving. When Baviskar said that he would complain to the police, the accused who is yet to be identified dragged him out of his car and abducted him.

It is further alleged that the accused took him to a house where he was kept for more than three hours. The professor further alleged that the accused also beat him and robbed his money. A case has been registered under sections 323 (causing hurt), 365 (abduction), 392 (robbery) and 334 (causing hurt on provocation). Delhi Police deployed teams to nab the accused. The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, JNU Teachers` Association (JNUTA) expressed solidarity with the assistant professor. In a statement issued on Saturday, the JNUTA alleged that Baviskar was subjected to a "protracted violent assault" on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"In an incident that allegedly stemmed from a road traffic dispute, Prof Baviskar was forcibly abducted by a group of miscreants when he suggested that the dispute be taken to the police station. He was confined and taken to a residence in Delhi where he was held prisoner for more than three hours. As he tried to reason with his abductors to free him, he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, threats and financial extortion. Prof Baviskar has filed a police complaint on June 18," said the statement.

​The JNUTA said it believes that Delhi Police will arrest the culprits and ensure the safety and security of the professor and his family.

