Delhi Jal Board withdraws order allowing short leaves for Muslim employees during Ramzan

Delhi Jal Board has withdrawn its circular for short leave (approximately two hours a day) to all its Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan which was issued earlier on Monday.

DJB had allowed its Muslim employees to avail a "short leave of around two hours a day" during the ongoing fasting month of Ramzan, till May 2.

“The competent authority has accorded approval to allow short leave (of approx. Two hours a day) by the concerned DDO/controlling officer to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan i.E., April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu'l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer,” said the earlier DJB circular.

The circular was withdrawn after opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency PTI reported.

“On the one hand, thousands of vends in Delhi have been distributing intoxication by giving 25 percent discount on liquor during Navratri. On the other hand, Delhi Jal board employees have been given 2-hour off from work to offer Namaz during Ramzan. If this is not appeasement then what is?” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had tweeted.

On Tuesday evening, the authorities withdrew the short leave order with "immediate affect".

(With inputs from agencies)