Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat to cut travel time to 2 hours, tentative ticket prices to be...

Jaipur is one of the most visited tourist destinations in north-western India. From Delhi to the Pink City, it normally takes between 5 and 6 hours. After the proposed Vande Bharat trains are started on this route, the travel time is likely to come down to less than 2 hours. The semi-high speed trains will make it more convenient for the travelers to move from Delhi to Jaipur. The biggest USP of the trains is its speed. This service is running between many cities.

The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat service is likely to begin this year. The authorities haven't released the details of the fares between Delhi and Jaipur. A normal AC train charges between Rs 400-600 for Delhi-Jaipur travel. However, the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat service will be comparatively expensive. The expected fare may be between Rs 800-1000 for the chair car. The executive class ticket can be anywhere between Rs 1500-Rs 2000.

The top speed of the train will be 160 km per hour. This speed may be increased to 200 km per hour later. Automatic doors, CCTV cameras, vacuum toilets, power backup, GPS will be the main facilities extended by the train. The train will also have seats that can rotate at an angle of 180 degrees.

The train may also stop at Gurgaon as the roadways reach Jaipur via Gurgaon.

Jaipur can also be reached via airport, buses and other trains. Jaipur has 3 railway junctions. The city has direct connectivity with Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jammu, Kanpur, Bhubaneshwar and Agra.

The city is linked with NH8, NH11 and NH12. RSRTC runs AC volvo and non-AC deluxe buses between Delhi and Jaipur.