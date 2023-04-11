Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train to cut travel time by 1 hour compared to Shatabdi Express, check route

Representational Image

As the Vande Bharat Express train is soon to begin service on this route, the travel time between Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer will soon be cut by one hour and 45 minutes. This is supposed to be Rajasthan's first modern train. The Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer will begin its service on April 13.

When will the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train begin?

The semi-high-speed Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train is scheduled to begin service on the Delhi-Jaipur line on April 12. Recently visiting Jaipur was Federal Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who stated that "Vande Bharat Express prepared in special design will reach Jaipur on March 24. After its trial run here, the facility will be opened for the general public in the last week of March or the first week of April."



The new Vande Bharat Express would take 5 hours and 15 minutes to travel from Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer. The Shatabdi Express, the current quickest train on the same route, travels from Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer in 6 hours and 15 minutes. As a result, the new Vande Bharat Express will travel the same route an hour faster than the current fastest train.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train ticket booking:

With the official website or mobile app of Indian Railways, customers can make online reservations for tickets. People can also buy tickets at the ticket windows of any train station. The IRCTC website also provides additional information, including a timetable, booking information, and major features.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train Route Map:

The first train will run between the railway stations in Jaipur and Delhi Cantonment. The Vande Bharat Express will resume regular service on April 13 and run between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurugram, according to an IANS report.



Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train is likely to run six times a week. The official circular has not been shared yet by the North Western Railway. Quoting from The Times of India report, the new semi-high-speed train is likely to run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

