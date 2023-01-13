Search icon
Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express to take just 105 minutes, travel time to be less than Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: The minister has also assured the MP that the ministry will beautify Jaipur's Sanganer railway station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express to take just 105 minutes, travel time to be less than Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Expressway: The Khatipura railway station will be renovated. (File)

The Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest high-speed corridor ever built in India. The over 1350-km-long road will cut short the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours. The people of Rajasthan will also benefit from the expressway as it will pass through the state. The expressway will reduce the time taken in transit between Delhi and Jaipur by half. It currently takes between 5-6 hours to reach Jaipur from Delhi. The travel time will be reduced to 2.5-3 hours. However, the proposed Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Jaipur will take less time. The transit between Delhi and Jaipur will take place in 1 hour 45 minutes.

Jaipur's BJP MP Ramcharan Bohra had a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday, where the two politicians discussed developmental matters linked to the Rajasthan capital. According to reports, the minister has assured the MP of railway projects worth Rs 900 crore. Before March 2023, Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Jaipur is expected to start.

The minister has also assured the MP that the ministry will beautify Jaipur's Sanganer railway station. Between Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur, the railway lines will be doubled. An underpass will be built at the Diggi-Malpura crossing to relieve traffic at the juncture.

The Khatipura railway station will be renovated, reported Aaj Tak.

The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high speed train designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. It can reach a speed of 180 km/hour. But due to the condition of tracks and other factors, it operates at a maximum speed of 130 km/hour. The speed between Delhi and Jaipur is likely to be 130 km/hour. The average speed will be 75 km/hour.

The railway ministry plans to run four trains from Rajasthan to Delhi. These cities are: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur.

The authorities are already conducting trial runs for the train in Rajasthan. All the trials have been successful. Rs 500 crore will be spent on running these trains in Rajasthan, reported Bhaskar. By September, six trains will be running on tracks in Rajasthan.

Five maintenance depots will be made in Jaipur, Madar, Ajmer, Udaipur and Sri GangaNagar and Jodhpur.

It isn't clear what the ticket prices will be for the trains to Rajasthan. Between Delhi and Varanasi, the ticket price for Vande Bharat Express is around Rs 1800 for the chair car and Rs 3000 for the executive coach.

