Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express to start on this date, check stoppage, timings, top speed and more

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is all set to start on April 12. The 14th Vande Bharat will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Delhi, ANI reported. The Vande Bharat Express between Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer will depart from Jaipur at 12.30 pm.

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav and all major ministers, MPs and MLAs will be present in Jaipur to inaugurate this semi-high-speed train. This train will run for the general public from April 13.

This train will go from Ajmer to New Delhi and have stoppages at Alwar, Rewari, Jaipur and Gurugram, reports suggest. It will cover the distance between Delhi to Jaipur reportedly in 4 hours with a speed of 110 kmph.

Delhi Jaipur Vande Bharat timings

According to reports, the train will leave Jaipur at 12:30 pm and reach New Delhi at 4:30 pm. The train will return from the capital at 6:10 and will reach Jaipur at 10:10 pm.

Although its ticket prices have not been announced, it is expected that the Delhi-Jaipur tickets will cost around Rs 850 to Rs 1000. According to reports, this new Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train will run for six days a week except for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, PM Modi flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train in Hyderabad. The train will have regular services from April 9 onwards. It will have services for six days a week and bookings commenced on April 8. The first Vande Bharat train was launched on February 15, 2019 between New Delhi and Varanasi.

