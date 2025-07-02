Delhi-Jaipur travel time to reduce: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Bandikui-Jaipur link to cut commute to just ... hours

This crucial link will open at 9:00 AM for a trial run, with a formal inauguration by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) expected soon.

A new 65-kilometer section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway between Bangrana and Bandikui is scheduled to open on a trial basis, with a formal inauguration by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) expected soon, providing a significant relief to commuters traveling between Delhi and Jaipur, according to a report by TOI.

The newly opened section provides a faster, more direct path to the expressway by connecting Bandikui with Bagrana, which is located on the outskirts of Jaipur. In the past, commuters from Jaipur had to take the Jaipur-Agra Road and detour via Dausa to reach the highway. This development reduces traffic congestion and saves important travel time by enabling drivers, particularly those approaching from Rotary Circle or Ring Road, to use a cloverleaf ramp and slip lane at Bagrana to reach the expressway directly.

Drivers can now reach at the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) Flyway's entry points in roughly two and a half hours thanks to this improved access. The entire point from Jaipur to Delhi could take about 3 to 3.5 hours, instead of the customary 4.5 hours, when the remaining distance to New Delhi Railway Station or IGI Airport is taken into account.

At Bhedoli, Khurikurd, Sundarpura, and Geela ki Nangal, the road has four more interchanges for easier connectivity, increasing accessibility for other communities as well.

Currently, travelers exit the Jaipur-Agra highway, which is frequently congested and time-consuming, after leaving the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Bandhrej in Dausa. With the new spur, drivers can completely escape this bottleneck, potentially cutting the trip time by an hour.

The Bandikui-Jaipur section is undergoing a final safety examination, and corrective action would be taken if necessary, according to NHAI regional officer Pradeep Atri. The route will open for trial traffic in July after approval.

The expressway spur, which was finished in 2.5 years, is anticipated to divert a significant amount of traffic from the original route, according to NHAI project manager Pushpendra Singh. Paved shoulders, complete access control, and an effective interchange system that connects smoothly to the major Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are all features of its design.