Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train to start in April: Check ticket prices, travel time, route

Route, ticket prices for Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express (File photo)

A new Vande Bharat Express train is set to be launched, this time connecting New Delhi with Rajasthan. The New Delhi-Ajmer-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train is set to cut down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur in half, with very reasonable ticket prices.

The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train is expected to start functioning in April, while the exact date of operation has not been disclosed yet. The development of the route is complete, and the train is being transported to Rajasthan where it will take its inaugural journey.

The plan and route of the New Delhi-Ajmer-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express were chalked out by the Indian Railway, with the train set to be inaugurated in the first week of April. This means that the distance between Delhi and Jaipur will be cut down to just three hours, as opposed to the current six hours.

According to the current route plan of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train, the train will have three stations between Delhi and Jaipur – Gurugram, Alwar, and Rewari. The train will halt in Ajmer, and after the trial week, the train speed will be increased to 150 kmps.

The testing of the new semi-high-speed train will commence from March last week, after which it will be made fully open to passengers. The Vande Bharat Express will leave New Delhi at 6:10 pm and reach Gurgaon at 6:45 pm.

The next stop after Gurgaon will be Rewari railway station, where the train will halt at 7:35 pm. The Vande Bharat Express train will cover its journey in six hours, with the last stop being Ajmer. The train will reach Ajmer at 12:15 am.

While the ticket prices of the Vande Bharat Express train have not been announced yet, it is expected that the prices will be somewhere between Rs 800 to Rs 1000, depending on the type of ticket you purchase.

