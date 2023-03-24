Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express's schedule revealed, to take 1.45 hours at 150 kmph

Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat: The Vande Bharat trains will have 16 passenger cars in which 1,196 passengers will be able to travel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express's schedule revealed, to take 1.45 hours at 150 kmph
Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: This train will operate between Delhi and Alwar for just six days. (File)

The Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will start from April. On Wednesday, the railways issued its route map. Between Delhi and Jaipur, the Vande Bharat train will stop at 3 stations -- Gurgaon, Rewari and Alwar. Its trial speed will be 72 km per hour for the first week. If all goes well, the train's speed will be increased to 150 km per hour. The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train trial will start on March 25.

The train will start from Delhi at 6:10 pm and reach Gurgaon station at 6.45 and Rewari junction at 7.35 pm. It will reach Alwar at 8.25 pm and Jaipur at 10.20 pm. It will reach Ajmer at 12.15 am. This means it will cover the 442 km distance in six hours and five minutes.

During the trial, it will take 4 hours to reach Jaipur from Delhi. However, when the train's speed is increased to 150 km per hour, it will take just 1.45 hours to reach the Rajasthan capital.

This train will operate between Delhi and Alwar for just six days. It will run all day except Wednesday.

They have also prepared the menu for the train. It will have pyaz ki kachori, Jodhpuri pulao, daal-baati etc. However, the passengers will have to pay the cost of the food additionally. Charges for the food haven't been decided yet.

The route for the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train has been redesigned. This is because due to double-decker trains, the electric lines were higher on this route than needed. 

The Vande Bharat trains will have 16 passenger cars in which 1,196 passengers will be able to travel. There will be 78 seats per coach.

The fare hasn't been released yet. However, it is expected that the price for the train will be Rs 800. Executive car's ticket price will be Rs 1800.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.