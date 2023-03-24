Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express's schedule revealed, to take 1.45 hours at 150 kmph

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: This train will operate between Delhi and Alwar for just six days. (File)

The Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will start from April. On Wednesday, the railways issued its route map. Between Delhi and Jaipur, the Vande Bharat train will stop at 3 stations -- Gurgaon, Rewari and Alwar. Its trial speed will be 72 km per hour for the first week. If all goes well, the train's speed will be increased to 150 km per hour. The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train trial will start on March 25.

The train will start from Delhi at 6:10 pm and reach Gurgaon station at 6.45 and Rewari junction at 7.35 pm. It will reach Alwar at 8.25 pm and Jaipur at 10.20 pm. It will reach Ajmer at 12.15 am. This means it will cover the 442 km distance in six hours and five minutes.

During the trial, it will take 4 hours to reach Jaipur from Delhi. However, when the train's speed is increased to 150 km per hour, it will take just 1.45 hours to reach the Rajasthan capital.

This train will operate between Delhi and Alwar for just six days. It will run all day except Wednesday.

They have also prepared the menu for the train. It will have pyaz ki kachori, Jodhpuri pulao, daal-baati etc. However, the passengers will have to pay the cost of the food additionally. Charges for the food haven't been decided yet.

The route for the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train has been redesigned. This is because due to double-decker trains, the electric lines were higher on this route than needed.

The Vande Bharat trains will have 16 passenger cars in which 1,196 passengers will be able to travel. There will be 78 seats per coach.

The fare hasn't been released yet. However, it is expected that the price for the train will be Rs 800. Executive car's ticket price will be Rs 1800.