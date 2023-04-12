Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi to launch fastest train of route today; all details here

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Today, April 12, 2023, the first Vande Bharat Express to travel through Rajasthan will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route. This will be the 14th Vande Bharat Express in India when it departs, making it the first semi-high-speed commuter train to operate over high-rise overhead electric (OHE) area.

On the inaugural day, the Vande Bharat will only operate between the railway stations of Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. Prime Minister Modi will officially launch the train through video conferencing. Beginning on April 13, 2023, the Vande Bharat Express will run regularly between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Route

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt route of India's 14th Vande Bharat Express train will make stops in Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon. It was previously believed that the train would only operate between Jaipur and Delhi. According to the schedule, the new Vande Bharat Express will take 5 hours and 15 minutes to travel from Delhi Cantt. to Ajmer.

READ | Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first semi-high speed regional rail service named ‘RAPIDX’

The Shatabdi Express, currently the quickest train on the same route, travels from Delhi Cantt to Ajmer in 6 hours and 15 minutes. As a result, the new Vande Bharat Express will travel the same route 60 minutes faster than the current fastest train.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Benefits

Pushkar, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, and other popular tourist locations in Rajasthan will all have better connections because of to train. Improved connectivity will also help the region's economic growth.