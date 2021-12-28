Delhi issues new travel rules for domestic, international flyers amid COVID-19 surge- Details here

Amid the recent rise in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to revise the travel guidelines for domestic and international passengers to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread any further in the city.

To control the COVID-19 surge in Delhi, the AAP government has issued a ‘yellow’ alert of the Graded Response Action Plan in the city, under which several restrictions such as the closure of multiplexes, schools, and imposition of night curfew have been enforced.

Announcing the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “As the Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon.”

Under the yellow alert in Delhi, the travel guidelines for international and domestic passengers have also been revised. The new travel guidelines for flyers are mentioned below-