Delhi issues new travel rules for domestic, international flyers amid COVID-19 surge- Details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2021, 03:35 PM IST
Amid the recent rise in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to revise the travel guidelines for domestic and international passengers to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread any further in the city.
To control the COVID-19 surge in Delhi, the AAP government has issued a ‘yellow’ alert of the Graded Response Action Plan in the city, under which several restrictions such as the closure of multiplexes, schools, and imposition of night curfew have been enforced.
Announcing the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “As the Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon.”
Under the yellow alert in Delhi, the travel guidelines for international and domestic passengers have also been revised. The new travel guidelines for flyers are mentioned below-
- Hotels will be turned into quarantine zones for international passengers, as per the new order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
- Domestic flyers can now be tested randomly for COVID-19 at the airports if they have arrived from states with a high number of cases.
- Passengers will only be allowed to exit the airport after their sample has been collected.
- All the passengers will have to undergo thermal screening after arrival at the airport.
- If anybody is travelling on a connecting flight and is not leaving the airport, they will have to refer to the guidelines of the respective arrival states.
- If a passenger tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Delhi, they will have to quarantine for 10 days at home or a COVID Care Centre (CCC)/Community Health Centre (CHC)/hospital.
- All flyers coming from foreign countries will be required to submit a self-declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal before scheduled travel.
- Passengers from at-risk countries will be asked to undergo post-arrival COVID-19 testing, quarantine, and stringent isolation.
- International flyers coming from non-risk countries in India will be allowed to leave the airport. However, they will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days.