Delhi issues new lockdown guidelines, shops to open on odd-even basis

Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for the Lockdown 4.0, allowing shops to open on an odd-even basis and running of buses with only 20 passengers.

However, religious places, Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls and saloons will remain closed.

Announcing the new guidelines through an online media briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."

While auto-rickshaws can carry one passenger, four-wheeler vehicles, including taxis, will be allowed with only two passengers.

Two-wheelers will be permitted but no pillion riders, the chief minister said.

People boarding buses in the city will have to be screened first, Kejriwal said.

"Construction activities and trucks carrying goods will be allowed in Delhi," he added.

The chief minister said that religious gatherings continue to remain banned in the city till May 31. Restaurants can open for home-delivery but dining facilities will not be permitted, he added.

A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions, while 20 people can take part in funerals, Kejriwal added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre extended the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the country till May 31 with some more relaxations.