Delhi IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder: How accused Rahul Meena committed the crime and was caught

The rape and murder of the daughter of a senior IRS officer in Delhi has sent shockwaves through the capital, raising fresh concerns over public safety. During the probe, police have recovered various clues along with a complaint of stolen money of a significant amount. These clues were crucial.

The rape and murder of the daughter of a senior IRS officer in Delhi has sent shockwaves through the capital, raising fresh concerns over public safety. The investigation into the case has unearthed many new details. The victim, a 22-year-old IIT graduate, lived with her family in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills.

During the probe, police have recovered various clues along with a complaint of stolen money of a significant amount. These clues, police said, have helped them to solve the high-profile case.

What have police found?

Delhi Police have said that they found three crucial digital clues: A stolen mobile phone, hotel Wi-Fi usage, and Instagram chats that led them to the accused, Rahul Meena.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), Vijay Kumar, said, “As we have received information from the complainant, it appears he (accused) may have stolen approximately 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees from the premises. We have also made certain recoveries, details of which we will share with you later,” said Kumar.

Police investigations have confirmed that the accused had a habit of constantly seeking loans to fund his online gaming, frequently borrowing money from other domestic workers in the neighbourhood.

Vijay Kumar also said that Rahul Meena sold his mobile phone for Rs 10,000 and hired a vehicle for around Rs 6,000 to travel to the national capital in an apparent attempt to evade police tracking after allegedly molesting a woman in Alwar.

A fugitive

According to officials, the accused also committed a similar crime of sexual assault in Alwar a day before the murder. Earlier, during the investigation, police teams reached Meena's residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of the civil servant. The accused then fled to Delhi to escape police action.

How did the accused commit the crime?

According to investigators, the accused, who had been working as a domestic help with the family for about a year, had detailed knowledge of the household and their routine. He knew the parents would leave for a morning walk and gym, leaving the victim alone at home.

On the day of the incident, CCTV footage showed the accused entering the colony around 6:30 am, entering the house at 6:39 am and leaving at around 7:20 am. Police said he was aware that a spare key was kept in a shoe rack for domestic workers and allegedly used it to gain entry into the house. No signs of forced entry were found.

How did the police arrest him?

The Delhi Police arrested the accused, Rahul Meena, from an OYO hotel in Dwarka on Wednesday. Kumar told ANI that multiple teams were formed and sent across Delhi and other locations to trace the accused before he was apprehended. He is currently being interrogated.

Background

Rahul Meena, the 19-year-old domestic help, is accused of raping and murdering a senior IRS officer's daughter at her residence in southeast Delhi. The victim's father alerted the Delhi Police after finding his daughter unconscious at home. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police suspect that she was sexually assaulted and later murdered. Police also suspect that the mobile phone charging wire was used to strangle her. The crime came to light after information was received in the morning, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

A case has been registered against the accused under charges of rape, murder and robbery, and further investigation is underway, police added.