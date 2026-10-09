Delhi: Internet suspension to begin at 10 PM today ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi will suspend internet services within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm tonight until 10 pm on October 10 ahead of the CJP protest, with over 23,000 security personnel deployed.

Ahead of the protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party, internet services will remain suspended from 10 pm tonight until 10 pm on October 10 within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The order, approved by the MHA, covers all mobile internet technologies and was issued under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. Delhi Police has directed Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea and MTNL to implement the order.

Internet suspension for 24 hours in Delhi

The development comes as authorities consider restrictions, with Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita imposed across central Delhi, which strictly bans unlawful assemblies of four or more people, processions, and road blockades. Over 23,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces and the Border Security Force (BSF), have been deployed throughout the capital and at key boundary points like the Chilla border ahead of the protest.

Despite Delhi Police denying permission, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the protest would proceed as scheduled on October 10. The demonstration has been called to demand accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft" and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Dipke warned of a "Jantar Mantar 2.0" if Kumar did not step down. He said that wherever Delhi Police stop them on the way, it will become their Jantar Mantar. He said the protest would be peaceful and would follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What's Open and Closed on October 10

Ahead of the CJP protest, entry and exit at 57 Delhi Metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until further notice, as authorities seek to prevent large crowds from moving towards sensitive locations. The restrictions cover 20 stations on the Yellow Line, nine on the Red Line, eight each on the Blue and Pink lines, seven on the Violet Line, four on the Magenta Line, and Shivaji Stadium on the Airport Express Line. The list includes Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Supreme Court, Delhi Gate, Kashmere Gate, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Jama Masjid and Jantar Mantar-area access points.

Indian Railways has also announced a 10-hour suspension of train services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, from 4 am to 2 pm on October 10. Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive during this period will be cancelled at their originating stations. Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar stations in Delhi will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10. Namo Bharat services between Anand Vihar and Modipuram will continue operating as scheduled.

Also, several schools and colleges in Delhi have shifted classes online, rescheduled parent-teacher meetings and postponed examinations scheduled for October 10 amid security concerns.

According to an excise department official, Retail liquor outlets across Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10. However, licensed restaurants, bars and clubs can continue serving liquor as usual.

Meanwhile, Metro services will continue operating, but passengers will not be able to enter or exit the 57 affected stations during the restrictions. Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station. Commuters can use the nearest operational Metro station and complete their journeys by bus, cab or auto-rickshaw. Passengers should allow extra travel time due to the possibility of heavy traffic in central Delhi.

Travellers whose trains have been cancelled can check refund options through the official IRCTC portal. Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla may be alternatives for some journeys, depending on train schedules.