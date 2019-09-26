Trending#

Delhi: In attempt to commit suicide, 73-year-old jumps in front of moving metro train

The man, identified as 73-year-old Amreek Singh, slowly stepped down from the platform and jumped on the tracks in front of an incoming train.


Updated: Sep 26, 2019, 07:07 PM IST

A man tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of moving train at Uttam Nagar West Metro Station, located on the blue line of Delhi Metro, on Wednesday.

The man, identified as 73-year-old Amreek Singh, slowly stepped down from the platform and jumped on the tracks in front of an incoming train.

However, Singh, resident of Uttam Nagar, survived as the train was moving slowly. He received minor injuries and was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital after the incident.

He is currently being treated at the hospital and is in a conscious state.

The family members of the injured man have been informed.

Upon further investigation, it has come to light that the man was a psychiatric patient and committed the suicide attempt because he was suffering from depression.

