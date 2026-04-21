Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized; 4 arrested; details here
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INDIA
Over one lakh fake ENO sachets and around 50,000 fake coffee sachets, machines, raw materials, and packaging equipment used in the illegal production were also seized.
The Delhi crime branch has busted a racket involving fake ENO and Nescafé coffee in the Madhu Vihar area in East Delhi on a tip-off. The police raided the two illegal manufacturing units producing and supplying fake items to the market. Four accused have been arrested in the operation, according to the police officials.
During the raid, the Delhi police seized goods worth approximately Rs 20 lakh that were being distributed across the country through both retail and wholesale markets. Over one lakh fake ENO sachets and around 50,000 fake coffee sachets, machines, raw materials, and packaging equipment used in the illegal production were also seized. For those unversed, ENO is commonly used to treat gas, acidity, and indigestion.
Uttam Das, Papai Das (alias Pankaj), Nitin Bhardwaj, and Sanjay Bansal are among the accused who have been arrested in connection with the racket, which has reportedly been running for the past two months. The accused had turned two rented flats into manufacturing units. Nitin Bhardwaj was initially absconding, but the police tracked him down and arrested him in Dehradun, while Sanjay Bansal was also arrested near Kashmiri Gate.