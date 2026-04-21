FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized; 4 arrested; details here

Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pakistan

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sooraj Barjatya's film divides internet, fans feel 'Salman Khan ko karni chaiye thi'

Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing dependence upon US Dollar

One year after Pahalgam attack: Families of victims share their grief and struggles, say 'It's a black day for us'

Will Donald Trump participate in US-Iran peace talks? After threatening to wipe it out, US president ready to talk personally

Virat Kohli to play cricket with Novak Djokovic? Tennis star hints major collaboration during India visit

Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan's in-laws arrested in Mumbai, here's why

After 'liking' German model Lizzalazz's pic, Virat Kohli rushes to Keli Kunj Ashram, attends 'Ekantik Vartalaap' with Anushka Sharma

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Class 10th Result 2026 for summer zone OUT; Check steps to download scorecard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized; 4 arrested; details here

Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing dependence upon US Dollar

Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized; 4 arrested; details here

Over one lakh fake ENO sachets and around 50,000 fake coffee sachets, machines, raw materials, and packaging equipment used in the illegal production were also seized.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized; 4 arrested; details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi crime branch has busted a racket involving fake ENO and Nescafé coffee in the Madhu Vihar area in East Delhi on a tip-off. The police raided the two illegal manufacturing units producing and supplying fake items to the market. Four accused have been arrested in the operation, according to the police officials.

Fake ENO, Nescafé Coffee in Delhi busted

During the raid, the Delhi police seized goods worth approximately Rs 20 lakh that were being distributed across the country through both retail and wholesale markets. Over one lakh fake ENO sachets and around 50,000 fake coffee sachets, machines, raw materials, and packaging equipment used in the illegal production were also seized.  For those unversed, ENO is commonly used to treat gas, acidity, and indigestion.


Uttam Das, Papai Das (alias Pankaj), Nitin Bhardwaj, and Sanjay Bansal are among the accused who have been arrested in connection with the racket, which has reportedly been running for the past two months. The accused had turned two rented flats into manufacturing units. Nitin Bhardwaj was initially absconding, but the police tracked him down and arrested him in ​​Dehradun, while Sanjay Bansal was also arrested near Kashmiri Gate.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized; 4 arrested; details here
Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized
Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pakistan
Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pak
Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sooraj Barjatya's film divides internet, fans feel 'Salman Khan ko karni chaiye thi'
Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann-Barjatya's film divides internet
Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing dependence upon US Dollar
Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing
One year after Pahalgam attack: Families of victims share their grief and struggles, say 'It's a black day for us'
One year after Pahalgam attack: Families of victims share their grief
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement