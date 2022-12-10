Delhi airport to get respite from rush during peak hours soon, here’s what government plans

File Photo | IGI Airport, Delhi

Passengers arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) may soon get a respite from the heavy congestion during peak hours. The government plans to ease the problem and has stepped in to deploy a number of measures. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with domestic airlines to introduce measures that may include in the number of flights operated in peak hours.

Congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is a big concern for residents of NCR. Massive queues in security checks and luggage checking forces people to arrive several hours ahead for their flights during peak hours. If running short of time, clearing the checks and reaching the gate can often become a difficult experience and lead to passengers missing flights.

MoCA officials visited the T3 or Terminal 3 of Delhi airport to understand what causes the congestion. They inspected checkpoints and movement of passengers among other things. T3 houses all the international flight operations of IGIA as well as some of the domestic flights. Apart from T3, the Delhi airport has two more terminals T1 and T2. The IGIA operates around 1200 flights every day.

As per ministry officials, there is an ongoing discussion to decrease the number of flights across terminals during peak hours at IGIA. The flights taking off or landing during peak hours in morning and evening could be reduced to 14 at T3m 11 at T2 and 8 at T1, officials were reported to have said. More details are not available as of now on the proposed reduction of flights.

They also said that the Delhi Airport authorities have taken a slew of measures to manage the issue. These include deployment of additional traffic marshalls to reduce congestion of vehicles at T3 departure gates, an additional X-ray machine at T3 domestic entry, and personnel to help passengers during security checks with tray and congestion management through ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System). Passengers are also being provided with better access to information with awareness boards to get them ready with their boarding passes at entry gates.

