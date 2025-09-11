Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...

The announcement comes after months of disruption caused by the closure of Runway 10 for upgrades to CAT IIIB standards, which are essential for safe landings in dense fog.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi may finally provide some respite for travelers this winter, as at least three individuals with knowledge of the situation revealed on Wednesday that the renovated Terminal 2 will reopen on October 26 and the enhanced runway is anticipated to reopen on September 16, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The announcement follows months of disruption caused by the closure of Runway 10 for CAT IIIB standard upgrades, which are essential for safe landings in dense fog. Since the runway was closed for the second time this year in mid-June, nearly 200 flights per day have been affected.

“The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) will soon carry out its final audit of Runway 10, after which it will be operational by 16 September,” said an official familiar with the matter.

Terminal 2, which has the capacity to handle 15 million passengers annually, will reopen shortly afterwards. Renovations include new flooring, aerobridges, restrooms, and structural repairs, though the improvements will not increase the terminal’s capacity. “T2 will be operational largely by 26 October to ensure smooth travel during the peak winter season,” the official added.

Strong easterly winds recently caused operational disruptions, reducing the hourly arrival rate from 42 to 32 flights and necessitating the reopening of Runway 10, situated at the Dwarka end of the 10/28 strip. The runway was first closed in April. Following intervention by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) resumed operations, but work resumed again in June for further upgrades.

Since 15 June, DIAL has been rescheduling an additional 86 flights to non-peak hours and cancelling 114 flights per day. Approximately 1,450 aircraft operate through the airport daily. “Slightly above the usual 3-4%, the cancellations account for 7.8% of total operations,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar had previously noted.

Delhi Airport, the nation’s busiest, operates four runways (27/9, 28/10, 29R/11L, and 29L/11R) and three terminals, with a total annual capacity of 109 million passengers. Terminal 2 accommodates 15 million passengers, while Terminal 1 can handle 40 million.