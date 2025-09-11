Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...

Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'

Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move, as Reliance launches new company, it is...

After Israel attacks Yemen's Sanaa, Netanyahu issues BIG warning 'Anyone who hits us...'

Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's film is a gentle, truthful story of love, deceit, and self discovery

MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gu

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...

The announcement comes after months of disruption caused by the closure of Runway 10 for upgrades to CAT IIIB standards, which are essential for safe landings in dense fog.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi may finally provide some respite for travelers this winter, as at least three individuals with knowledge of the situation revealed on Wednesday that the renovated Terminal 2 will reopen on October 26 and the enhanced runway is anticipated to reopen on September 16, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The announcement follows months of disruption caused by the closure of Runway 10 for CAT IIIB standard upgrades, which are essential for safe landings in dense fog. Since the runway was closed for the second time this year in mid-June, nearly 200 flights per day have been affected.

“The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) will soon carry out its final audit of Runway 10, after which it will be operational by 16 September,” said an official familiar with the matter.

Terminal 2, which has the capacity to handle 15 million passengers annually, will reopen shortly afterwards. Renovations include new flooring, aerobridges, restrooms, and structural repairs, though the improvements will not increase the terminal’s capacity. “T2 will be operational largely by 26 October to ensure smooth travel during the peak winter season,” the official added.

Strong easterly winds recently caused operational disruptions, reducing the hourly arrival rate from 42 to 32 flights and necessitating the reopening of Runway 10, situated at the Dwarka end of the 10/28 strip. The runway was first closed in April. Following intervention by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) resumed operations, but work resumed again in June for further upgrades.

Since 15 June, DIAL has been rescheduling an additional 86 flights to non-peak hours and cancelling 114 flights per day. Approximately 1,450 aircraft operate through the airport daily. “Slightly above the usual 3-4%, the cancellations account for 7.8% of total operations,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar had previously noted.

Delhi Airport, the nation’s busiest, operates four runways (27/9, 28/10, 29R/11L, and 29L/11R) and three terminals, with a total annual capacity of 109 million passengers. Terminal 2 accommodates 15 million passengers, while Terminal 1 can handle 40 million.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal; know govt's plan to rebuild state
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal
Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, now by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, here's why
Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO
Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
'Our Story Has Found Its Voice Beyond Borders', Director Ssanjay Tripathy speaks as Curious Eyes Cinema's Mannu Kya Karegga? Receives Standing Ovation at BAFTA Screening
"Mannu Kya Karegga?" gets a standing ovation at BAFTA screening
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE