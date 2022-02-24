Delhi IGI airport get news T1 arrival terminal: Here are some key features

The newly-constructed arrival terminal at T1 of the airport in the national capital has begun operations from today (February 24) with the arrival of IndiGo flight (6E 6532) from Goa at approximately 3:20 am.

The GMR operated Delhi Airport has been built to provide passengers with a seamless travelling experience along with safe, secured and sustainable infrastructural facilities.

We are ready to welcome you with a new and enhanced arrival experience, w.e.f 24th Feb 0001 hrs, few designated domestic @flyspicejet & @IndiGo6E flights will arrive at Terminal-1, New Arrival Building. #DelhiAirport #Terminal1 pic.twitter.com/ySr0qXfJMg — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 23, 2022

Here are some new features to look forward to at the newly built IGI Airport Terminal 1:

- The new IGI terminal has been built on the model of the globally renowned LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building standards.

- The new Terminal -1 offers a plush forecourt area, kiosks for food and beverage (F&B), retail experience

- It also comes with a huge area for car parks and other vehicles

- Outside the Terminal, one can find pickup lanes that have been realigned and widened with additional three lanes making it a total of eleven lanes to make pick up and drop off convenient

- The terminal also uses the daylighting concept that reduces electricity consumption.

DIAL CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "T1 at Delhi airport will now offer a distinctive experience to arriving passengers and also to those coming in to meet and greet the arriving passengers. The terminal includes contemporary zones for comfort and leisure, eco-friendly features like maximum use of daylight concept and offers an astute combination of green buildings and superior operational processes delivering enhanced passenger experience."