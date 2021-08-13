Delhi's IGI Airport declared the 'Best Airport' in Central Asia for 3rd consecutive year

Delhi IGI Airport



New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been declared the 'Best Airport in India and Central Asia' by Skytrax World Airport Awards third year in a row for 2021. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are considered as one of the highest honour in the aviation and airport industry.

The winner is decided on the basis of the votes of the customers in one of the largest annual global airport customer satisfaction surveys. The survey assesses the quality of the airport on the basis of customer reviews and is conducted over 550 airports. Keep in mind, the survey and awards are independent and not under the control of any organisation.

The IGI Airport is operated by the Delhi Internation Airpor (DIAL), an association led by GMR that has also been awarded the 'COVID-19 Airport Excellence Award'. The IGI Airport's overall ranking has also improved to number 45 from 50 in the '2021 World's Top 50 Airport' league.

The Delhi Internation Airport CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "Our agile and effective response to the pandemic and crisis preparedness has led us to be recognised by Skytrax."

He further added, "Adopting the 'new normal', DIAL remains committed to boosting its efforts in providing the best airport experience to all its passengers."