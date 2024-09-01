Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: Owner 'knowingly' used basement for commercial purpose, CBI tells court

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 39 from today; check new rates in your city

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

8 simple tips to improve gut health

8 simple tips to improve gut health

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

HomeIndia

India

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: Owner 'knowingly' used basement for commercial purpose, CBI tells court

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg on Saturday sent all six to CBI custody till September 4.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 07:33 AM IST

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: Owner 'knowingly' used basement for commercial purpose, CBI tells court
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The owner of Rau's IAS study circle coaching institute where three UPSC aspirants drowned due to waterlogging in old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 "knowingly" used the basement for commercial purpose in contravention of the usage approved by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the CBI has alleged.

In light of the "seriousness" of the allegations, the CBI sought special court's permission for "custodial interrogation" of coaching institute owner Abhishek Gupta and other accused Deshpal Singh, Harvinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Sarabjeet Singh and Tajinder Singh who have been in judicial custody.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg on Saturday sent all six to CBI custody till September 4.

In its submission to the court, the CBI has said that its probe has also shown that the institute did not have a fire safety certificate for nearly one year after the issue was flagged before the Delhi High Court in 2023.

When the matter was raised before the high court last year that many coaching institutes in the area do not have mandatory fire safety certificates, the MCD had issued a show cause notice to the owner of Rau's IAS study circle also to comply with the masterplan-2021.

In response on August 8, 2023, he assured the MCD that he had applied for the fire safety certificate. Finally, the certificate was issued to the institute on July 9, 2024.

The CBI probe has shown that the MCD had given occupancy certificate to the building on August 9, 2021 "explicitly" stating that the basement can only be used for staircase, lift, lobby, toilet, parking, household storage and car lift.

The owner of the coaching institute Abhishek Gupta entered into a lease agreement with the co-owners of the building on January 5, 2022, taking the building on lease for nine years at Rs four lakh per month rent, the CBI has alleged.

The basement of the building was allegedly being used for library and examination hall, having 80-90 seating capacity. Students used to sit throughout the day for studies and taking tests, the agency found.

"In contravention of the approved usage of the basement, the lessor and the lessee knowingly agreed to use the basement for the commercial purpose of running the coaching institute," the CBI has told a special court.

The CBI also found that Old Rajinder Nagar used to get flooded even after moderate rains, being a low-lying area, and the rainwater used to enter in the premises. In order to block the water from entering, steel gates were used in the building.
     Citing the postmortem report, the CBI has said that the three UPSC aspirants died during the flooding on July 27 due to asphyxia caused by ante-mortem drowning.

The agency said its investigation revealed that on July 27 at about 6.30 PM, several students were studying in the library located in the basement of the coaching institute and heavy rainfall was taking place outside.

"The rainwater entered suddenly in the ground floor due to sudden fall of sliding gates of the main building and subsequently entered into the basement resulting in flooding of the same," it had said earlier.

The CBI said that few students survived but three students namely Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin died.
     The agency said its investigation shows that Rau's IAS Study Circle is being run in a building that has "Basement, Stilt/Parking, Upper Ground Floor, First Floor, Second Floor and Third Floor."

"All the floors including the basement were used by the said coaching institute. Basement was used for the purpose of library where students used to sit throughout the day for study as well as for taking test conducted by coaching institute," it said.

The case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), was transferred from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the high court on August 2.

"Considering the submissions in the application and in particular the scope of investigation in terms of the order dated August 2, 2024 of the High Court of Delhi, custodial interrogation of the accused persons would be necessary for the purpose of investigation and for ascertaining the role played by various individuals who might have been involved in corrupt practices or criminal negligence," the court said on Saturday.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the CBI seeking police custody of all the six accused for four days for their interrogation. The accused were produced before the court on expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier in the case.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

RentenPe to Launch India’s First Rent Credit Score Repository, Transforming the Rental Landscape

RentenPe to Launch India’s First Rent Credit Score Repository, Transforming the Rental Landscape

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar makes big claim before....

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar makes big claim before....

Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

Defending champion Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open in shock defeat to Alexei Popyrin

Defending champion Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open in shock defeat to Alexei Popyrin

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement