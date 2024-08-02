Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: High Court transfers case to CBI

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Three die, many feared trapped after building collapse in Jahangirpur

Meet Indian astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Nair who are selected for NASA-ISRO mission to space station

'Mercifully, you didn't fine water...': Delhi HC raps MCD, police in IAS coaching centre deaths probe

14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

Smallest animals on Earth

Smallest animals on Earth

8 animals that are believed to bring good luck to your home

8 animals that are believed to bring good luck to your home

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

12 देश और 100 से ऊपर बच्चे... कौन है Pavel Durov जिसके कारनामे से टेंशन में हैं Elon Musk

12 देश और 100 से ऊपर बच्चे... कौन है Pavel Durov जिसके कारनामे से टेंशन में हैं Elon Musk

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

Meet Bollywood actress with world record for most kisses, sued magazine for nude pic, sentenced to 26 years' jail for...

Meet Bollywood actress with world record for most kisses, sued magazine for nude pic, sentenced to 26 years' jail for...

India's first superstar was bigger than Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor; died in freak accident at 31, inspired...

India's first superstar was bigger than Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor; died in freak accident at 31, inspired...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: High Court transfers case to CBI

The bench was addressing a request for the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the deaths.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: High Court transfers case to CBI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi High Court transferred the probe over the Rajender Nagar incident to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The central vigilance commissioner is instructed by the court to appoint an officer to oversee the CBI's investigation and ensure that it is carried out in a timely manner.

During the hearing on Friday, the Delhi High Court said, "Having regard to the nature of the incident, and to ensure that public has no doubt with regard to the investigation, this court transfers the investigation to the CBI."

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to appoint a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI in the criminal case.

The court castigated the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the drowning incident, saying it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out.

It asked why MCD officials did not inform the commissioner about non-functioning stormwater drains in the area.

The bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said MCD officials are not bothered and it has become a norm.

Hitting out at the police, the high court said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into the basement, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there."

Manuj Kathuria was accused of driving his SUV through the street that was flooded by rainwater on July 27, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building housing the coaching centre and inundate the basement, where the three students were killed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Three die, many feared trapped after building collapse in Jahangirpur

Delhi: Three die, many feared trapped after building collapse in Jahangirpur

Meet actress, who worked with SRK, competed with Aishwarya Rai, became star; left acting after flops, now lives in...

Meet actress, who worked with SRK, competed with Aishwarya Rai, became star; left acting after flops, now lives in...

EVIS HEALTHCARE announces conversion to Public Limited Company, sets the stage for IPO

EVIS HEALTHCARE announces conversion to Public Limited Company, sets the stage for IPO

‘Take a break but...': Gautam Gambhir’s stern message to India players in first dressing room speech

‘Take a break but...': Gautam Gambhir’s stern message to India players in first dressing room speech

India vs Belgium, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India's unbeaten run ends with 1-2 loss against Belgium

India vs Belgium, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India's unbeaten run ends with 1-2 loss against Belgium

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

From Armaan Malik to Sana Makbul: 5 most-targeted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

From Armaan Malik to Sana Makbul: 5 most-targeted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Meet son of millionaire who worked as Varun Dhawan's body double, will make his debut with Akshay Kumar, is dating...

Meet son of millionaire who worked as Varun Dhawan's body double, will make his debut with Akshay Kumar, is dating...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement