India

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: Court sends 6 accused to 4-day CBI custody

Three civil services aspirants, Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin, were killed after flooding in the base of the Rau’s IAS Study Circle on July 27 evening.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: Court sends 6 accused to 4-day CBI custody
A Delhi court on Saturday sent six people arrested in a case related to the drowning of three civil services aspirants in a coaching centre's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar to four days' CBI custody.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg sent Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, and Parvinder Singh to the custody till September 4.

"Considering the submissions in the application and in particular the scope of investigation in terms of the order dated August 2, 2024 of the High Court of Delhi, custodial interrogation of the accused persons would be necessary for the purpose of investigation and for ascertaining the role played by various individuals who might have been involved in corrupt practices or criminal negligence," the judge said.

The judge passed the order on an application filed by the CBI seeking police custody of all six accused for four days for their interrogation.

The order was passed after the accused were produced before the court on expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier in the case.

The CBI has filed the case for various alleged offences, including criminal negligence, dereliction of duties and corrupt practices indulged in by any person, including officials of the local authorities.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
